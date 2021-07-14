South Africa: 'Jerusalema' Singer in Court Battle

13 July 2021
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Hillary Kimuyu

South African vocalist Nomcebo Zikode and producer Kgaogelo Moagi aka Master KG who brought the world together with the global hit Jerusalema appear to have reached troubled waters.

The two musicians have been going through a court battle regarding royalties.

This was revealed by Zikode in a statement via a social media statement.

The song gave rise to a viral global challenge that even Kenyan Members of Parliament participated in.

The singer in a statement said she was thankful to all the fans who had made her dreams a reality by attaining a global hit song.

"My voice and lyrics have transcended globally but I still await what is due to me. I have not been paid a cent by the label for Jerusalema despite the song's global success. I have been ridiculed, with efforts to marginalise my contribution.

"The continued love and support from the fans of #Jerusalema has been my strength and anchor during this difficult time.

She also thanked her fans and said that their continued support has been her anchor during this difficult time.

"I have not been paid a cent by the label for 'Jerusalema' despite the song's global success. I have been ridiculed, with efforts to marginalise my contribution," She added.

However, in a statement shared by Open Mic productions, the latter said that no payment had been made to either party because Nomcebo was yet to sign the agreement.

"No payment has been made to either artiste as yet because Nomcebo Zikode is yet to sign the featured artiste agreement that essentially records what was agreed between herself and Master KG prior to the both of them going into the studio to record 'Jerusalema'," the statement said.

The song currently has 421,600,268 views on YouTube.

