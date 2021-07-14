Tanzania: Make Use of Meat Factories, Herders Told

THE government has urged Coast Regional authority to encourage livestock keepers to make efficient use of the meat processing factories as a readymade market to generate more income and reduce the size of their herd.

The Deputy Minister for Livestock and Fisheries, Abdallah Ulega said the strategy will also help to reduce farmer-herder conflicts as well as overcome the problem of shortage of raw materials in meat processing industries in the region.

Mr Ulega made the remarks yesterday during his meeting with the regional leaders of the region after his two-day official visit. He further said it was crucial for them to conduct a thorough assessment by forming a special committee to find a solution to land disputes between farmers and herders in the region.

Due to increased population pressure and the diversification of rural land-use patterns in Tanzania, he said it was equally important for leaders in all regions in the country to set up special committees of experts to go from district to rural areas to find quick and lasting solutions for farmer-herder conflicts.

According to him, the government is taking the issue very seriously whereby a special committee from the Ministry of Lands, Housing and Human Settlements Development, the Ministry of Water, the Ministry of Agriculture and the Ministry of Livestock and Fisheries are working together to end the menace.

Report by the Secretariat of the African Community of Practice on Managing for Development Results recommended public-private participation is a way of solving land disputes in communities, and the government has to team up with other sectors and the public and establish a mechanism that can help resolve the conflicts and manage land resources.

It further suggests that the government must also review and enact new laws, rules, and regulations to empower communities in decision making and provide room for all members of various communities to participate in the management and use of natural resources.

The laws should facilitate equitable distribution of access to land and encourage sustainable land use.

Commenting on the measure taken by the Coast Region to address the problem, Regional Commissioner Abubakar Kunenge urged residents of the region not to take the law into their own hands and urge the security forces to do justice when they receive reports of such conflicts.

Mr Kunenge clarified that the region has already started conducting livestock censuses in all districts and they were in the final stages of submitting their proposals.

He said that the census report found that there are many pastoralists in the district who are not registered and do not have any information of where they are coming from or where they are heading to.