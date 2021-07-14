Rwanda: Rusizi - Six Women Arrested Over Assault on Court Officers

The Rwanda Investigation Bureau has confirmed having in their custody six women who allegedly assaulted judicial officers at Kamembe Primary court in Rusizi district.

The incident took place on Friday, July 9 and according to the judiciary, a judge and registrar of the court were assaulted.

This development was confirmed by the Bureau on their twitter handle:

"RIB has arrested six people who allegedly assaulted a judge and stormed Kamembe primary court in Rusizi district. They are detained at Kamembe police station as the investigations continue", read the tweet.

RIB urged the population to use legally provided means to seek redress in case they are not satisfied with a court decision, including taking their claims to an appellate court.

"Storming the court or assaulting a judge or any other official on duty is a punishable crime that is due three to five years sentence", tweeted the investigation bureau.

In an interview with The New Times, Thierry Murangira, the spokesperson of RIB said that investigations are still ongoing to capture all the 50 women who had pitched a camp in the court's compound though only 6 have been arrested as of now.

The arrest comes after a stern warning from the Supreme Court condemning such acts, stipulating they won't be tolerated.

What happened?

According to reports, over 50 women stormed Kamembe _Primary Court on Friday July 9, protesting the release of another woman (Esperance Niyoyankunze) suspected of conning them over 500 million through a pyramid scheme.

They then pitched a camp in the compound of the courthouse and assaulted the judge as well as the court registrar.

Niyoyankunze had reportedly recruited the women into a pyramid scheme dubbed "Blessing" with promises of a good return of investment which was several times of the investment.