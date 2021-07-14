Rwanda: Top Flight Clubs in Recruitment Drive Ahead of 2021/22 Season

Champions APR FC and other top flight clubs are busy recruiting new players and releasing those that they no longer need as they continue preparations for the 2021/22 season which is expected to start in September.

APR which is keen to perform well in regional and continental competitions next season have released striker Danny Usengimana who has now joined Police on a two year deal plus goalkeeper Umar Rwabugiri and midfielder Mohammed Mushimiyimana.

The army side has also extended contracts of several players who include; Placide Rwabuhihi and Djabel Manishimwe, Claude Niyomugabo, Olivier Sefu Niyonzima and Djuma Nizeyimana.

In a bid to retain a third consecutive league title, APR have brought in six players including center defender, Hassan Karera, Alain Bacca Kwitonda, Ir'shad Nsengiyumva, Bonheur Mugisha, Aimable Nsabimana and Gilbert Mugisha.

AS Kigali sign Hervé Rugwiro and Mugheni

AS Kigali have also been busy in the transfer window after signing defender Hervé Rugwiro who was captain of Rayon Sports and Mugheni Fabrice Kakule from Kenya's AFC Leopards on a one year deal.

Rugwiro had been at Rayon Sports for two years since leaving APR FC in 2019.

Mugheni Kakule who had been playing for AFC Leopards in Kenya joined the City of Kigali sponsored side on a two-year deal.

The former Police FC, Kiyovu Sports, and Rayon Sports midfielder, has been brought in as Eric 'Zidane' Nsabimana's replacement.

AS Kigali also signed Robert Saba from Kiyovu Sports and Guillain Uwimana from Etincelles FC.

For the third time in a row, AS Kigali will once again represent Rwanda in the 2021/22 CAF Confederation Cup.