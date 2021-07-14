Rwanda: Afrobasket Qualifiers - Rwanda Loses to Egypt

The national women basketball team on Tuesday, July 13, lost to Egypt 59 - 71 in the ongoing Afrobasket Zone V qualifiers.

The game that was attended by President Paul Kagame started on a positive note for team Rwanda as they won the first and second quarter 24-16 and 15-13 respectively, to go into half-time with a 39-29 lead.

However, things changed in the second half, as the North Africans stepped up their game to claim the third quarter on 20-10 points, and the fourth one on 22-10.

Meral Abdegawad is one of the Egyptian players that gave Rwanda a hard time, as she scored a game-high 23 points, and captain Hagar Amer added 22 points.

Team Rwanda's Tierra Monay Henderson scored 17points while Nicole Rwibutso and Bella Murekatete added 10 points and 9 points respectively.

In the other game that took place on Tuesday, Kenya beat South Sudan on 66-48 points.

On Wednesday, Rwanda will be up against South Sudan at 6pm.

Tuesday

Rwanda 59 - 71 Egypt

Kenya 66 - 48 South Sudan