Mauritius: Blue Economy - Japan Donates Equipment Worth Usd 50,000 to Mauritius

The Ministry of Blue Economy, Marine Resources, Fisheries and Shipping has received from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), three units of electromagnetic current meter and three units of turbidity sensor. The equipment delivered are of a value of USD 50,000. They will be set in the sea at some points in the lagoon off the South-East part of Mauritius.

The equipment was remitted, this morning, by the Ambassador of Japan to Mauritius, Mr Shuichiro Kawaguchi to the Minister of Blue Economy, Marine Resources, Fisheries and Shipping, Mr Sudheer Maudhoo. The donation ceremony was held at the seat of the Ministry, LIC Building, in Port-Louis.

In his address, Minister Maudhoo expressed gratitude to the Japanese Government for its concern for Mauritius as well as continued assistance. He underlined that both countries shared already strong bilateral ties, that were further strengthened when Japan aided Mauritius following the wreckage of the bulk carrier the MV Wakashio off the coast of the island. We had extensive meetings with Japanese representatives to find solutions, he stressed.

The Minister recalled that subsequent to this incident, the Japanese Government sent three consecutive teams of the JICA comprising Japanese marine scientists who worked together with the Mauritian authorities.

He also pointed out that the equipment used by the JICA last year, was donated to the Ministry so that the work that they had initiated can be continued.

In order to continue the monitoring work as a sustainable process, there were some essential equipment that would be required including the donated ones, added the Minister.

These, he said, will help record the turbidity of the sea water and current speed and direction on a 24/7 basis, thus providing consecutive data.

He further stated that these data will enable the estimation of the impact of turbidity to the corals and engage in adaptive management based on scientific information to preserve the corals and its ecosystem.

Mr Maudhoo indicated that the concerned officers have already received training to use the equipment.

As for Ambassador Shuichiro Kawaguchi, he underlined that the Japanese Government and private sector discussed how to mitigate the MV Wakashio-related consequences and offered Mauritius assistance to improve the environment.

The donation of equipment is a modest contribution that will be important to the Ministry in its activities, he said. He also observed that donation is merely the act of giving while assistance involves providing the capacity and technique for sustainability, which have been both provided by Japan.

Moreover, the Ambassador expressed appreciation to the Government of Mauritius for understanding the sincerity of the Japanese Government in its help extended to the country.