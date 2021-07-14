Mauritius: Consumer Protection (Maximum Price of Essential Goods) Regulations 2021 Promulgated

press release

The Ministry of Commerce and Consumer Protection, in a communique issued on 10 July 2021, informed the public that the Consumer Protection (Maximum Price of Essential Goods) Regulations 2021 have been promulgated with effect from 12 July 2021 to fix the price of these essential goods.

As announced by the Prime Minister, Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, on 09 July 2021 in the National Assembly, Government, having considered it necessary to intervene in order to restore the purchasing power of consumers and protect them against any future upward movement of foreign exchange, has decided to bring seven products of wide consumption under price control as from 12 July 2021. These products are canned fish (sardines and pilchard); canned tomatoes; cheese; edible oil; pulses; margarine; and milk powder.

A Government subsidy will be provided on brands or trademarks for products as follows:

Product

Subsidy (Rs)

(i.e retail price will be reduced by)

Unit of Measure

Canned Fish (Pilchard & Sardines)

2

Unit

Canned Tomatoes

6

Unit

Cheese

5

250g

Edible Oil

15

1 litre

Margarine

10

500g

Milk Powder

15

1 kg

Pulses (dholl petit pois, dholl gram, lentilles noires, lentilles rouges, gros pois)

5

500g

It is to be noted that the Mauritius Revenue Authority (MRA) will issue a separate communique on the mechanism and modalities for the payment of the subsidy. The essential goods have to be sold at the corresponding prices specified in the above Regulations. A copy of same, together with brands and trademarks concerned, is available on: http://commerce.govmu.org.

In his statement in the National Assembly, Prime Minister Jugnauth also informed that some Rs 500 million were earmarked through the MRA, to ensure that importers, distributors and retailers do not bear the burden of that measure.

Importers and resellers are requested to comply with the Regulations, failing which appropriate action will be taken by the Ministry of Commerce and Consumer Protection. As the Prime Minister Jugnauth recalled, between 01 July 2020 to 15 June 2021, more than 17,000 checks and inspections were carried out in trade premises and more than 1,300 contraventions were established mostly for practice of higher prices or for not affixing prices.

Furthermore, the Prime Minister underscored that this measure had to be implemented due to the continuous appreciation of major foreign currencies, the shortage of raw material in certain cases, the longer maritime routes, the increase in freight and insurance, which have constantly impacted on the country's imports and brought importation costs to unprecedent heights. In addition, because of the uncertain future, Government has decided to lock the new revised prices for a period of six months, until the end of 2021, he added.