Namibia: Tomas Wants to Leave Lasting Mark At Olympics

14 July 2021
New Era (Windhoek)

Ahead of his much-anticipated Olympics debut, Namibia's veteran long-distance runner Rainhold Tomas says his goal when going into the Games is to improve his personal best time of 2:10:24 - and hopefully, win silverware.

Tomas, along with the country's marathon queen Helalia Johannes and nine others, will represent Namibia at the Tokyo Olympics.

He shared with New Era Sport that his target at the multi-sport global showpiece is to run under 2:10:00, as that will boost his chances of securing a place on the podium.

"My preparations have been going well, as I train twice a day. I train with a team of five runners, including Johannes - and they are pushing me very well," said a confident Tomas, who also represented the country at the 2010 Commonwealth Games in India, where he finished seventh overall in 2:20:40.

"I believe ahead of our departure to the Games, I should be at my very best. Looking at our training regime, I think we have done really well; the Games must now just come already."

The 46-year-old runner, who clocked his personal best time at the Xiamen Marathon in Siena, Italy, earlier this year to qualify for this year's Tokyo Olympics, said going to the Olympics for the first time is a huge milestone for his career, and he plans to make the most of his presence at the event.

"Being able to represent my country at the Games is such a big thing for me - not everyone gets to make it to the Olympics. It is a proud moment for me and my country. I will work hard to ensure it's a memorable one for me and Namibia. I am ready to wear the badge with pride at this highly-anticipated Games.

"If I can break my personal best time of 2:10:24, then I will be happy, but we will go all out and fight for a place on the podium."

The men's marathon race will take place on Sunday, 8 August 2021.

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics are set to start on 23 July and end on 8 August 2021.

Read the original article on New Era.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Era

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenya Passport Holders Banned in 54 Countries
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
Rwanda's Construction of Affordable Housing Slows to Snail's Pace
South African Army to Help Quell Violence After Zuma Imprisonment
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Hate Speech, Targeting of Tigrayans Escalate in Ethiopia

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X