Namibia: Tomas Wants to Leave Lasting Mark At Olympics

Ahead of his much-anticipated Olympics debut, Namibia's veteran long-distance runner Rainhold Tomas says his goal when going into the Games is to improve his personal best time of 2:10:24 - and hopefully, win silverware.

Tomas, along with the country's marathon queen Helalia Johannes and nine others, will represent Namibia at the Tokyo Olympics.

He shared with New Era Sport that his target at the multi-sport global showpiece is to run under 2:10:00, as that will boost his chances of securing a place on the podium.

"My preparations have been going well, as I train twice a day. I train with a team of five runners, including Johannes - and they are pushing me very well," said a confident Tomas, who also represented the country at the 2010 Commonwealth Games in India, where he finished seventh overall in 2:20:40.

"I believe ahead of our departure to the Games, I should be at my very best. Looking at our training regime, I think we have done really well; the Games must now just come already."

The 46-year-old runner, who clocked his personal best time at the Xiamen Marathon in Siena, Italy, earlier this year to qualify for this year's Tokyo Olympics, said going to the Olympics for the first time is a huge milestone for his career, and he plans to make the most of his presence at the event.

"Being able to represent my country at the Games is such a big thing for me - not everyone gets to make it to the Olympics. It is a proud moment for me and my country. I will work hard to ensure it's a memorable one for me and Namibia. I am ready to wear the badge with pride at this highly-anticipated Games.

"If I can break my personal best time of 2:10:24, then I will be happy, but we will go all out and fight for a place on the podium."

The men's marathon race will take place on Sunday, 8 August 2021.

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics are set to start on 23 July and end on 8 August 2021.