Namibia/Mozambique: We Still Stand a Good Chance, Says Samaria... Warriors to Face Mozambique Today

Although they missed out on an opportunity to secure an early spot in the semi-finals of the ongoing Cosafa Cup after playing to a one-all draw against the Flames of Malawi in yesterday's Group B clash, Brave Warriors gaffer Bobby Samaria remains adamant that Namibia can still reach the next round of the regional tournament.

Budding striker Elmo Kambindu was again in the thick of things when he scored a superb goal in the 53rd minute to put Namibia ahead as the Brave Warriors looked set for victory.

The Namibians had plenty of goal-scoring chances to put the game beyond the trailing Malawians but failed to convert when it mattered most.

The Malawians kept pushing and launching attacks from all angles, and their efforts finally paid off in the 73rd minute when Mician Mhone equalised to bring the teams level on points.

As the match dragged on, neither side could find the decisive goal, which eventually saw the Warriors settling for a draw against the Flames.

The Namibians managed to remain top of Group B and well on course for a possible semi-final spot, provided they beat Mozambique in today's final group match.

The Brave Warriors have seven points, followed by Senegal (six points) and Mozambique (four points). Malawi and Zimbabwe are bottom of the group with two points each.

Gauging the possibilities of them reaching the semi-finals, an optimistic Samaria yesterday said although they could not collect all three points against Malawi, they still have a chance to reach the next round of the competition, provided they vanquish the awaiting venomous Mambas of Mozambique - something Samaria believes they can achieve.

"This was a key match for us to make sure we progress to the next round - but unfortunately, it was not to be. We missed a lot of chances, as we could have killed off the game - and that became the turning point for our mission," said Samaria.

"We now have to go back and plan better for Mozambique tomorrow (today). We have enough depth in the squad and our recovery plan will determine how we prepare for the group final match against Mozambique. Our priority remains the same - that is to qualify to the semi-finals, and I think we are still on course. It is still in our hands."