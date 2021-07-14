West Africa: ECOWAS to Launch Trade Promotion Organisation (TPO) Network in Abuja

The official launch and the first Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the ECOWAS Trade Promotion Organisation (TPO) Network will hold from July 15 to 16, 2021 at Transcorp Hilton, Abuja, Nigeria.

The 1st ECOWAS TPO Network AGM, which will be chaired by Mr. Olusegun Awolowo, CEO/ Executive Director of the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC), will consider key documents for the operationalization of the Network, as well as engage with prominent Captains of Industry.

The Network is a public-sector-led entity that will work in partnership with the ECOWAS Commission to promote goods made in West Africa.