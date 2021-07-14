Mozambique: Number of Covid-19 Deaths Exceeds 1,000

Maputo — The number of deaths in Mozambique from the Covid-19 respiratory disease has now passed the symbolic mark of 1,000, according to the health authorities.

A Ministry of Health press release said that 17 deaths were reported on Tuesday, pushing the total Covid-19 death toll from 996 to 1,013. The latest victims were nine women and eight men, all Mozambican citizens, and one of them a two year old child. The oldest was aged 88.

In the first 13 days of July, there were 135 Covid-19 deaths - many more than the 85 deaths registered in the previous three months (44 in June, 22 in May and 19 in April).

Since the start of the pandemic, 646,838 people have been tested for the coronavirus that cause Covid-19, 4,327 of them in the previous 24 hours. Maputo city (1,528 tests) and Tete (793) accounted for 53.6 per cent of all the tests. There were also 336 tests in Inhambane, 322 in Gaza, 279 in Sofala, 259 in Maputo province, 244 in Niassa, 186 in Manica, 180 in Nampula, 128 in Zambezia, and 72 in Cabo Delgado.

2,996 of the tests gave negative results, and 1,331 people tested positive for the coronavirus. This brings the total number of Covid-19 cases diagnosed in Mozambique to 91,886.

In July so far 15,482 cases have been diagnosed, at an average of 1,190 a day. On eight days the number of new cases exceeded 1,000.

A majority of Tuesday's new cases came from Maputo city (567) and Tete (223). Between them, these two provinces accounted for 59.4 per cent of the positive cases. There were also 130 cases from Gaza, 113 from Maputo province, 93 from Inhambane, 92 from Niassa, 48 from Manica, 29 from Zambezia, 22 from Sofala, 11 from Nampula and three from Cabo Delgado.

The national positivity rate (the proportion of those tested found to be infected with the virus) on Tuesday was 30.8 per cent, a sharp decrease on the 45.1 per cent registered on Monday. The rates over the previous few days were 32.4 per cent on Sunday, 33.9 per cent on Saturday and 37.4 per cent on Friday. So around a third of all people tested are found to be carrying the coronavirus.

The province with the highest positivity rate was Maputo province (43.6 per cent), followed by Gaza (40.4 per cent), Niassa (37.7 per cent), and Maputo city (37.1 per cent). The only provinces with positivity rates of below ten per cent were in the north - Nampula (6.1 per cent), and Cabo Delgado (4.1 per cent).

Over the same 24 hour period, 44 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospital (25 in Maputo, six in Tete, four in Manica, four in Sofala, three in Matola, one in Nampula and one in Inhambane). 59 new cases were admitted (34 in Maputo, eight in Sofala, six in Matola, three in Tete, three in Inhambane, two in Niassa, and one each in Nampula, Manica and Gaza).

The Ministry of Health could take comfort from one figure - the number of people under medical care in the Covid-19 wards declined slightly, from 374 on Monday to 372 on Tuesday. The great majority of these patients - 259 (69.6 per cent) were in Maputo. There were also 37 patients in Sofala, 28 in Matola, 20 in Tete, seven in Gaza, seven in Manica, five in Inhambane, four in Zambezia, three in Niassa and two in Nampula. Cabo Delgado remained the only province where no Covid-19 patients were hospitalised.

On Tuesday, 331 people were declared to have recovered fully from Covid-19 (114 in Tete, 113 in Maputo province, 57 in Inhambane, 44 in Sofala, and three in Zambezia). The total number of recoveries now stands at 74,211, which is 80.8 per cent of all those ever diagnosed with Covid-19 in Mozambique.

The number of active Covid-19 cases rose from 15,675 on Monday to 16,658 on Tuesday. The geographical break down of the active cases was as follows: Maputo city, 9,086 (54.5 per cent of the total); Tete, 2,205; Maputo province, 2,187; Gaza, 847; Manica, 586; Sofala, 578; Inhambane, 509; Niassa, 428; Zambezia, 112; Nampula, 94; and Cabo Delgado, 26.