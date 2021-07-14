Liberia: Associate Justice Summons House Leadership

Associate Justice Joseph Nagbe has summoned the leadership of the House of Representatives to the conference following a writ of prohibition filed against the body by Montserrado County District #10 Representative Yekeh Kolubah.

For the second time, Representative Kolubah has taken the House of Representatives to court for denying him the opportunity to attend the House's Special Sessions. Based on his complaint before the Justice in Chambers at the Supreme Court, the body was summoned on Monday, 12 July 2021 to appear for a conference.

According to the document from the court, the leadership of the House is expected to appear before Associate Justice Joseph Nagbe on Wednesday, 14 July at 2:00 p.m. and ordered to stay away from all other proceedings or actions in the matter, pending the outcome of the conference.

Speaking to the press over the weekend, Representative Kolubah threatened to take the House of Representatives to court for preventing him from attending the House's Special Sessions.

The Plenary of the House of Representatives in early May suspended Kolubah for 16 meeting days (two months) without salary, allowances, and benefits.

Representative Kolubah's suspension followed a communication from Montserrado County District #5 Rep. Thomas Fallah, asking the august body to take action against their colleague for his unruly behavior.

At first Representative Kolubah was suspended by the House for 30 meeting days (about four months) by Plenary, the highest decision-making body of the House of Representatives on Thursday, 25 March 2021 without salary, allowances, and benefits.

His suspension was on the basis of the accusation that he was constantly in the habit of raining insults at President George Manneh Weah, the Speaker, and some of his colleagues within the confines of the Legislature.

However, Representative Kolubah, through his lawyers, filed a writ of prohibition before the Supreme Court, saying the House's decision was illegal.

According to Representative Kolubah, he is not excluded from attending special plenary's sessions in accordance with their rules.

He said his colleagues are reading their rules upside down and not comprehensively analyzing the issues.