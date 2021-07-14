Liberia: Koijee's Call for Journalists' Financial Support Anger Reporters

A media pressure group, Voice of Reporters (VOR) has sharply reacted to Monrovia City Mayor Jefferson T. Koijee's recent statement calling on members of the Liberian media to rally financial support to the government's fight against Coronavirus.

Mr. Koijee in a recent live interview on Freedom TV during his garbage collection campaign and the relocation of marketers from the Redlight Market in Paynesville, called on journalists across Liberia to begin giving financial support to national government for the fight against Covid out of the country.

But reacting to Mayor Koijee's statement Tuesday, 12 July at a news conference in Monrovia, the Executive Director of Voice of Reporters Henscin Dehgar termed the Mayor's statement as a complete disservice to the Liberian media.

Dehgar noted that the plights of Liberian journalists have been continuously ignored by officials of government and Jefferson Koijee is of no exception.

Mr. Dehgar has noted that media practitioners in Liberia are greatly contributing to the fight against Covid - 19 on their respective media outlets through awareness without receiving a cent from national government.

He argued that the media's contribution is greatly buttressing national government as compared to the call for financial support by Major Koijee.

Dehgar accused Mayor Koijee as one of the major actors in the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) - led government who has failed to help ensure that the March 12, 2020 concerns raised by reporters across Liberia for brutalities meted out against them to be addressed.

According to Dehgar, out shame Mr. Koijee is seeking financial support from struggling Liberian journalists, adding that the Mayor is aware that journalists are seriously underpaid by their respective employers, yet working to ensure that the public is informed about the daily happenings in the country and they must be applauded.