South Africa: Norman Levy - a Passionate Champion for Liberation, Public Service, and for the Humanity in Everyone

13 July 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Mark Gevisser

He was spirited in a way I have come to associate with the activists of his generation: they had indeed set out to change the world, believing they could, and in many ways they did.

Norman Levy, who died at the age of 91 last week, "literally fell into politics at the age of fourteen," he writes at the outset of his memoir: this was "a happening that set my life on a path to prison, exile and finally return to South Africa." It was February 1944, and he had taken his older brother's bicycle for a ride from their Yeoville home to Hillbrow and slid to the ground when he ran into an unexpected street-corner meeting. As he got up and dusted himself off, he noticed that a white woman, in a clipped English accent, was addressing a small knot of black domestic workers as bemused white people looked on. A young man, who introduced himself as Ginger Lieberman, told Norman that the speaker was Hilda Watts (soon to be Bernstein), a Communist Party candidate for the Johannesburg City Council, and invited him to the next meeting of the Young Communist League. Norman went along, and found himself in...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

