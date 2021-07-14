South Africa: Civil Society Calls for Reinstatement of Social Relief of Distress Grant and Unconditional Basic Income Grant

14 July 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Julia Evans

The #PayTheGrants Campaign has called for the government to reinstate the Covid Social Relief of Distress (SRD) grant, to increase it from R350 to R585, and to fully implement an unconditional Basic Income Guarantee.

"This is not a favour, this is not a privilege from the state - but it is the people's right," said General Moyo during a virtual mass assembly on Sunday morning, 11 July, where the #PayTheGrants Campaign called for the government to reinstate the Social Relief of Distress (SRD) grant and fully implement a Basic Income Grant (BIG).

"I'm coming to you live from an informal settlement called Makause in the east of Johannesburg," said Moyo, "which is one of the settlements that is highly dense, populated with plus-minus 20,000 people, and has a 45 to 50% unemployed community." He added that this is a picture that can be seen in many townships across South Africa.

The South African Social Security Agency SRD grant was a temporary measure put in place in May 2020 to alleviate hunger when Covid-19 regulations affected the economy and led to job losses.

Unemployed citizens and refugees who were over 18, who had no other form of income and received no...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenya Passport Holders Banned in 54 Countries
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
Rwanda's Construction of Affordable Housing Slows to Snail's Pace
South African Army to Help Quell Violence After Zuma Imprisonment
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Hate Speech, Targeting of Tigrayans Escalate in Ethiopia

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X