South Africa: On Reimagining Life and Work in South Africa

analysis

Covid-19 has thrown unimaginable challenges at businesses and changed much of life as we know it. What happened, what has changed and how could it affect the way we work and live in future? Iza Trengove finds out.

In the past two years, following the start of the pandemic and the different lockdowns that rocked our country - and the world - some businesses have had to close shop and others have had to make massive adjustments to stay afloat. Lower-skilled workers were hardest hit; those businesses that did survive showed amazing grit; many had to change from working mainly in the office to working remotely.

One such company is PLP Group, a diversified service business. Its COO, Adrian Zanetti, explains that their business focuses on providing reward and recognition programmes for corporates, which is enabled through an app called Hey Jude.

"We employ 420 people here and abroad. Fortunately the majority of our staff was able to work remotely but we had to enable them to do so very quickly by providing employees with 3G cards, laptops and even office chairs, something that the business, like all other businesses affected by lockdown, didn't foresee or had budgeted for at...