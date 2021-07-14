South Africa: MEC Madoda Sambatha Urges Eligible Individuals to Register for Vaccinations

press release

MEC Madoda Sambatha urges the next cohorts of eligible individuals to register for vaccination in North West

The MEC for Health in North West Province, Madoda Sambatha urges the next category of 35 years and above to cease the chance and register on the Electronic Vaccination Data System (EVDS) from the 15 July 2021.

"The EVDS will be opening for the younger population in our country from 15 July 2021 therefore we urge our 35 year old and above to respond positively to this clarion call and register in their numbers to be vaccinated in our province. We expect this category to start receiving the vaccine from 1 August 2021" said MEC Madoda Sambatha

The introduction of the new category of eligible vaccines is part of government efforts to ramp up vaccination roll-out programme so that the vaccine can be able to reach majority of the population and more people can be protected from the devastating impact of the COVID-19 virus.

"This opportunity to register the next category of our people come at a time when our province is experiencing a serious surge in positive COVID-19 cases therefore we cannot overstate the importance of registration for vaccine and as the province we are targeting just over 1,5 million of eligible individuals" concluded Sambatha.

Communities are urged to continue to be vigilant and to take necessary measures to protect themselves, their families, friends and neighbours by adhering to non-pharmaceutical measures to break the rate of transmission.