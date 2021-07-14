South Africa: The Green Transition Is Unfolding - Daring to Harness Its Transformative Power

13 July 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Gaylor Montmasson-Clair

If you've stumbled upon debates on climate change, the future of coal or the transition to a green economy, you must have heard about the need for a 'just transition'. But what is the just transition debate actually about?

Gaylor Montmasson-Clair is a senior economist at Trade & Industrial Policy Strategies (TIPS), an independent, non-profit, economic research institution established in 1996 to support economic policy development.

The short answer is: people. The long answer depends on who you ask. Indeed, there is no agreed definition of a just transition (globally or nationally), nor is there a blueprint to use as a reference. In fact, stakeholders vary greatly in their understanding of the concept, only looking at it from their own vantage point.

Some say it's about "leaving no one behind". Others contend it is a case of "maintaining the competitiveness of the economy". Yet another group argues that it is about "transforming the system".

Of course, everyone agrees on the need for economic development, social progress and environmental sustainability. How to achieve these intertwined goals is the question. Important differences exist between the preferred strategies of various stakeholders.

Take the situation in Mpumalanga, for instance, which hosts the bulk of...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

