South Africa: Fighting to Stay Alive in a Broken Country - No Jobs, No Food Breed Contempt for the Law

Tshabalira Lebakeng is a journalist who lives in Orlando, Soweto, where he rents a small backyard room. He doesn't have a regular job and has been robbed more times than he can remember. He writes about his encounters with people looting shops in Soweto, what they said to him and what young petty criminals say about why they engage in crime.

Life has been difficult for everyone since the pandemic began. Working or not working.

When you drive around Johannesburg, lots of people are sitting by the robots or at the mall gates looking for work. Hunger and stress are written on their faces. People are losing their jobs every day, so crime escalates.

We are living in an angry nation. The other day I was passing a group of young men who were talking about starting a protest over Zuma being in prison. I walked slowly to hear them better. With the streets full and everyone distracted, it was a good opportunity to get money and cigarettes, they said.

Yesterday, I heard people talking about what was happening...