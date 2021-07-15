Zimbabwe: Tanzania's Ray Vanny in Zim for Roki Remix

14 July 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Paidashe Mandivengerei

TANZANIA'S BET award winner, Ray Vanny has touched down in Harare to work on a track remix with entertainment sensation, Rockford 'Roki' Josphats.

Roki is currently riding the wave following the release recently of his music duology, 'Zviriko' and 'Uchandifunga' which are dominating the airwaves and YouTube views.

The two songs produced by much sought-after producer, Oskid have garnered over two million views on YouTube.

The 'Chidzoka' hitmaker is now signed under controversial self-styled Prophet Passion Java's record label.

Passion Java in a video confirmed Ray Vanny's arrival in the country.

"Rayvanny is in Zimbabwe now," he said.

"Getting ready to hit the studio with Rockford Josphats," Java said while sharing breakfast with the Tanzanian musical star.

He, however, did not disclose which single the two will be collaborating on.

In 2017 Ray Vanny, born Raymond Shaban Mwakyusa, scooped East Africa's second BET award after he bagged the prestigious Best International Viewer's Choice award.

