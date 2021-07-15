Nigeria: Cameroon Congratulates Nigeria Over Nnamdi Kanu's Arrest

The Cameroonian authorities have congratulated Nigeria over the arrest of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Mr Felix Mbayu, a Special Envoy from President Paul Biya of Cameroon, congratulated Nigeria when he was received by President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja on Tuesday.

He said Biya looked forward to a situation in which Nigerian territory would not be available for the Ambazonian movement to destabilize Cameroon, "as some people are taking advantage of crises in the two English speaking parts of Cameroon to break the country apart."

Like IPOB, Ambazonia is seeking to break out of Cameroon.

Mr Mbayu, who is also Minister Delegate in Charge of Cooperation with the Commonwealth, said President Biya was happy with the role Nigeria was playing in Africa.

He said the two neighbours shared not just borders and historical ties, "but also common challenges."

"These challenges border on security specially, and it is incumbent on us both to find common solutions," he added.

Buhari, while speaking, said Nigeria would offer the best support possible to ensure that the Republic of Cameroon remained an indivisible country.

The President, while saying Nigeria was acutely aware of the separatist agitation by the Ambazonian movement, stressed that it was in the interest of Nigeria "to ensure that Cameroon is stable, and we will be steadfast in our support for you."

Buhari, in a statement issued by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, said Nigeria and Cameroon shared historical ties and common borders, which make it imperative for the two countries to look out for each other's well-being.

"That was why when I first came to office in 2015, I immediately visited all our neighbours, because we are very clear about the value of good neighbourliness.

"You will have problems if your neighbours are not cultivated. And our relationship with Cameroon had been very clear since when I was serving in the military. The country offered us needed support during our Civil War," the President said.