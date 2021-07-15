Zimbabwe: New Shows to Revive Jazz-Music Performances

14 July 2021
The Herald (Harare)

Alliance Française Harare has partnered the Zimbabwe Jazz Community Trust to bring the much anticipated "Zimbabwe Jazz Nights" which will be held under Zimbabwe Online Music project.

The show will be launched on Saturday and is set to feature nine jazz acts who will perform fortnightly.

The top class jazz acts have been selected from a pool of creatives in Bulawayo, Gweru, Mutare and Harare. They include Ngoma Ingoma, Dudu Manhenga, Prudence Katomeni Mbofana, Filbert Marova and Friends, Bradley Sibiya Quintet, Rute Mbangwa, Buhle, Steve Chikotie and The Travellers Band.

According to Zimbabwe Jazz Community Trust founder member and programme director, Marova, all was set for the new programme.

"Due to exigencies associated with Covid-19, the Zimbabwe Jazz Community Trust could not host its traditional and weekly Jazz Concerts under the banner Back2Jazzics," he said.

"This new concept will fill the gap and provide jazz fanatics with the much needed entertainment. This is a way of promoting adaption of jazz artists and followers to online platforms in consideration that jazz music has been lagging behind ever since Covid-19 affected many communities and traditional venues."

Marova said not many productions had surfaced during the past year and a half.

"Those that have come have been very few and rarely had been noticed online," he said. "The narrative is set to change with the launch of a new online jazz show dubbed Zimbabwe Jazz Nights.

"These shows will be streamed on Alliance Française de Harare and Ngoda TV Facebook pages and other broadcasting channels at 19:30hrs fortnightly starting from the third week of July.

The initiative is being supported by Culture Fund of Zimbabwe Trust in partnership with the Delegation of the European Union to Zimbabwe.

Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com).

