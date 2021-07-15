Zimbabwe: Koffi Olomide Jets in for Roki Collabo

14 July 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Tafadzwa Zimoyo

Congolese Soukus singer, Antoine Christophe Agbepa Mumba, affectionately known as Koffi Olomidé is in the country to record a collaboration with Rockford "Roki" Josphat.

The rhumba legend, who has many fans locally, was whisked straight to Passion Java Records studio together with the Roki soon after arrival.

In an interview with Zimpapers Television Network (ZTN), Koffi said he was proud to work with young musicians.

"I am proud. I feel happy, young musicians everywhere in Africa need to meet and share my experience. They want to perform with me," he said

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenya Passport Holders Banned in 54 Countries
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
Firestorm of Challenges Behind South Africa's Unrest, Experts Say
Rwanda's Construction of Affordable Housing Slows to Snail's Pace
South African Army to Help Quell Violence After Zuma Imprisonment
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X