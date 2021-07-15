Rwanda: Cabinet Creates New Ministry in Charge of National Unity

The Cabinet meeting has approved the creation of a new ministry to be called the Ministry of National Unity and Civic Engagement.

Chaired by President Kagame, the meeting convened on Wednesday, July 14.

A communique from the Office of Prime Minister stipulated that the new ministry will focus on national unity, historical memory and citizenship education, among others.

The new ministry will also harmonize the functions of the National Commission for the Fight Against Genocide (CNLG) and National Unity and Reconciliation Commission (NURC), as intimate to The New Times by a highly-placed source familiar with the plan.

"It will bring together Rwanda's efforts to deepen national unity, preserve the memory of the Genocide against the Tutsi and educate a new generation of Rwandans about the nation's fundamental civic values," noted the source who preferred to talk on anonymity.

The National Unity and Reconciliation Commission has been in place since March 1999.

It was created by the then transitional assembly that performed parliamentary functions, to promote unity and reconciliation among Rwandans in the aftermath of the devastating 1994 Genocide against Tutsis.

On the other hand, the National Commission for the Fight against Genocide (CNLG) was established in 2007 to prevent and fight against genocide, its ideology and overcoming its consequences.

With the new ministry, Rwanda now has 20 ministries responsible for different dockets.