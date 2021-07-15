Rwanda: Cabinet Creates New Ministry in Charge of National Unity

14 July 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By Bertrand Byishimo

The Cabinet meeting has approved the creation of a new ministry to be called the Ministry of National Unity and Civic Engagement.

Chaired by President Kagame, the meeting convened on Wednesday, July 14.

A communique from the Office of Prime Minister stipulated that the new ministry will focus on national unity, historical memory and citizenship education, among others.

The new ministry will also harmonize the functions of the National Commission for the Fight Against Genocide (CNLG) and National Unity and Reconciliation Commission (NURC), as intimate to The New Times by a highly-placed source familiar with the plan.

"It will bring together Rwanda's efforts to deepen national unity, preserve the memory of the Genocide against the Tutsi and educate a new generation of Rwandans about the nation's fundamental civic values," noted the source who preferred to talk on anonymity.

The National Unity and Reconciliation Commission has been in place since March 1999.

It was created by the then transitional assembly that performed parliamentary functions, to promote unity and reconciliation among Rwandans in the aftermath of the devastating 1994 Genocide against Tutsis.

On the other hand, the National Commission for the Fight against Genocide (CNLG) was established in 2007 to prevent and fight against genocide, its ideology and overcoming its consequences.

With the new ministry, Rwanda now has 20 ministries responsible for different dockets.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenya Passport Holders Banned in 54 Countries
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
Firestorm of Challenges Behind South Africa's Unrest, Experts Say
Rwanda's Construction of Affordable Housing Slows to Snail's Pace
South African Army to Help Quell Violence After Zuma Imprisonment
Who Is Taking a Shine to Zimbabwe's Disappearing Diamonds?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X