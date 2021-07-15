Kenya: Handshakes, Overloaded PSVs Reverse Rift's Covid-19 Gains

Smarting from the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, Kenyans in Eldoret have now let down their guard, only choosing to wear their face masks only in places that require them.

And while the requirement to wash hands is still being observed in most supermarkets, hospitals and key buildings, public service vehicles, especially those that serve the town's outskirts, now carry full passenger loads, as opposed to the recommended 60 percent capacity.

The bus terminal is fitted with handwashing stands but they are hardly used as no one monitors travellers.

"Life is getting tougher with the high cost of living. We do not know whether the coronavirus still exists or is just a stunt. We have to fend for our families regardless, and the matatus have to carry to capacity," said tout Titus Kiplangat.

Peter Ochieng', a trader in the Eldoret town centre, observes that residents only put on a face mask correctly while entering formal institutions or a supermarket where the protocols are strictly observed.

"There is also the problem that common surgical masks are a disadvantage because they are single-use only," he said.

Uasin Gishu, as of July 12, had 6,398 Covid-19 cases, the fifth-highest total, below Nairobi (79,601), Mombasa (12,984), Kiambu (11,095) and Nakuru (9,139).

And while its cases had increased in the second and third week of June, the numbers have since gone down, recording only two cases on Monday, one on Sunday, and 27 on July 9.

Covid-19 hotspots

Uasin Gishu borders Trans Nzoia, Bungoma and Kakamega counties, which have been declared Covid-19 hotspots.

Other hotspots are Kisumu, Siaya, Homa Bay, Migori, Busia, Vihiga, Kisii, Nyamira, Kericho and Bomet.

To curb the spread, the county three weeks ago deployed a Covid-19 awareness campaign on fears that residents had dropped their guard to alarming levels.

"We are now number four nationally (in terms of cases). Neighbouring counties (are under longer) curfew hours and if we are not careful, there will be more restrictions on locals," said Turbo Deputy County Commissioner Mohammed Mwabudzo when he announced a new awareness campaign on June 22.

Nevertheless, supermarkets and hospitals continue to ensure that the guidelines are duly followed by telling people to sanitise at the entrances, have their face masks on and observe the one-metre social distancing rule.

Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital (MTRH), the largest referral hospital in the metropolitan region and receives large numbers of patients daily, has also made changes to deal with the pandemic.

The hospital has expanded its receiving capacity by fitting tents to ensure ample sitting space and zero contact among patients.

"They ensure we wash our hands before we get in for any service," said Kevin Masai, a patient.

Delta strain

Residents pleaded with the government to remain firm in ensuring that everyone follows protocols to lessen the number of infections, especially now that there is alarm over the new Delta strain.

In towns in the South Rift, Kenyans have also let down their guard, staying without masks in public places, not keeping social distance and not washing or sanitising their hands.

This is happening despite the surge in Covid-19 cases and the emergence of new variants over the past few months.

In Nakuru, Elburgon, Molo, Naivasha, Narok, Nyahururu, Nanyuki and other towns, spot checks by Nation.Africa revealed that some matatu, bus and boda boda operators carry passengers without considering the social distance guidelines stipulated by the Ministry of Health.

Many people in markets and public places have stopped wearing masks and washing their hands though some businesses have handwashing points.

However, some business operators have removed handwashing containers as the government continues urging citizens to adhere to the guidelines.

Moses Maina, a trader at Muthurwa market in Narok, said, "It seems we have lapsed to the business-as-usual mode."

Spot checks in the region's markets and social places like bars and hotels showed residents going about their activities without wearing masks or observing social distance.

At burials, like the one for the late Dorcas Pidelai, William Ntimama's widow, social distancing was not observed, with residents flocking the venue in the hundreds and many not wearing masks.

Arresting people flouting Covid-19 containment measures has also reduced and it is no longer rigorous, prompting many to drop their guard though County Commissioner Evans Achoki called on residents to observe the measures.

Governor Samuel Tunai said Narok had not experienced an upsurge from last year, with the isolation centre in Ololulunga hardly having any patients.

In Kericho and Bomet counties, it is only in government offices and hospitals that Covid-19 containment measures are being adhered to by the public.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Coronavirus By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Matatu operators and passengers have also discarded wearing masks, handwashing, using sanitisers and social distancing on all routes in the two counties, with handshaking having resumed in earnest.

Handwashing points at entrances to supermarkets, open-air markets, hotels, bars and retail outlets have either been removed or have no running water, soap or sanitisers.

"We are working with stakeholders and multi-government agencies to ensure that the Covid-19 containment protocols are adhered to by all," said Barnabas Ngeno, the Kericho acting Health executive.

"We should not lower the guard with the new wave of an outbreak that is more lethal than previously witnessed globally."

Overloaded public service vehicles are driven through police roadblocks without being checked after conductors pass bribes to security officers.

"It is business as usual in the region, with boda boda riders carrying as many as three pillion passengers in breach of the containment protocols and the authorities fully in the know," said Bomet resident Patrick Rotich.

Reported by Wangari Njoroge, George Sayagie, John Njoroge and Vitalis Kimutai