South Africa: Zuma Has Not Requested to Attend Brother's Funeral, Say Authorities

14 July 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Peter Dube

South Africa's former President Jacob Zuma, who is incarcerated, is yet to apply for permission to attend his late brother's funeral, the department of Correctional Services has confirmed.

The ex-leader is serving a 15-month sentence at the Estcourt Correctional Centre in KwaZulu-Natal province for contempt of court.

Correctional Services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo told Nation.Africa that Zuma was yet to request permission to attend the funeral of his younger brother, Michael, who died on Sunday morning after a long illness.

"Mr Zuma is yet to apply for compassionate leave," Mr Nxumalo said.

"Former president Jacob Zuma is doing well. Inmates are encouraged to keep contact with their families and public phones are available in our facilities should they opt to do so via telephone."

Reports on Tuesday indicated that the Zuma family is yet to meet to discuss the funeral arrangements because some family members were stuck in Durban following violent protests in parts of the country.

KwaZulu-Natal, Zuma's home region, is the epicentre of the unrest which erupted last week after he started serving a 15-month term for snubbing a probe into the corruption that stained his nine years in power.

Zuma's brother Khanya said he would discuss the compassionate leave application with the family when they meet to discuss funeral arrangements.

"We haven't been able to meet because some family members are in Durban and have not been able to come to Nkandla because the roads are blocked," he said, adding that the family would inform the nation of the funeral date.

