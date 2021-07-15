South Africa: Call for Citizens to Push Back to Restore Peace As Ramaphosa Scrambles for a Solution

14 July 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Carien Du Plessis

Civic society and various organisations across the country have made a desperate plea for calm and for citizens to take it upon themselves to push back against criminality while the President meets opposition parties to find ways to stop the mayhem.

As community policing forums and citizen vigilante groups in KwaZulu-Natal take it upon themselves to defend their homes, and residents take turns to guard their malls, opposition parties met President Cyril Ramaphosa on Wednesday morning as part of his effort to find a solution to the violence and looting in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

Ramaphosa's office said he had meetings the day before with the National Security Council as well as religious leaders and community organisations.

Ramaphosa and members of his cabinet also met business leaders earlier in the week in search of solutions.

"This outreach supplements the mobilisation of the South African Police Service, the South African National Defence Force and other law enforcement bodies to prevent public violence, loss of life and damage to property," his office said.

Religious leaders have urged the government...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenya Passport Holders Banned in 54 Countries
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
Firestorm of Challenges Behind South Africa's Unrest, Experts Say
Rwanda's Construction of Affordable Housing Slows to Snail's Pace
South African Army to Help Quell Violence After Zuma Imprisonment
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X