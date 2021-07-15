South Africa: Call for Citizens to Push Back to Restore Peace As Ramaphosa Scrambles for a Solution

analysis

Civic society and various organisations across the country have made a desperate plea for calm and for citizens to take it upon themselves to push back against criminality while the President meets opposition parties to find ways to stop the mayhem.

As community policing forums and citizen vigilante groups in KwaZulu-Natal take it upon themselves to defend their homes, and residents take turns to guard their malls, opposition parties met President Cyril Ramaphosa on Wednesday morning as part of his effort to find a solution to the violence and looting in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

Ramaphosa's office said he had meetings the day before with the National Security Council as well as religious leaders and community organisations.

Ramaphosa and members of his cabinet also met business leaders earlier in the week in search of solutions.

"This outreach supplements the mobilisation of the South African Police Service, the South African National Defence Force and other law enforcement bodies to prevent public violence, loss of life and damage to property," his office said.

Religious leaders have urged the government...