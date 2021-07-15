South Africa: Template for Trauma - Today's Looting Has Its Roots in Xenophobic Violence of the Past

opinion

The failure of the state to properly clamp down on xenophobic mob attacks for well over a decade has enabled looting as a normalised means of expressing dissent. The ease with which Zuma loyalists have been able to incite and direct South Africa's frustrated, discontented poor to the country's economic centres should therefore come as no surprise.

Dr Vanya Gastrow is a research consultant based in Cape Town working in the field of human migration, with a specific focus on immigrant entrepreneurs. She holds a PhD in migration studies and recently completed a book on the formal and informal regulation of immigrant-owned enterprises in South Africa.

Many South Africans are alarmed at the scale of violent destruction to the country's economic centres over the past few days. But looting and destruction of businesses as a form of protest has been widespread in South Africa for many years. The difference is that the targets of such attacks have traditionally been small foreign-owned shops, not large South African enterprises.

