South Africa: Food and Fuel Shortages Loom in South Africa After Logistics Networks Wrecked By Riots

analysis

South Africa's inland provinces, especially the economic heartland of Gauteng, are on the brink of severe fuel and food shortages, with key supply routes from the KwaZulu-Natal coast - the N2 and N3 - blockaded by rioters, preventing trucks carrying petrol, diesel and fresh produce from moving.

Since the riots began last week, following former president Jacob Zuma's imprisonment for contempt of court, dozens of goods trucks have been targeted by roving crowds, stripped of their cargo, and more often than not torched or dismantled for parts.

The Road Freight Association warned that the damage to trucks as well as lost income could run into billions of rands, while ongoing delays could result in shelves in shops and shopping centres standing empty.

"Depending on the category of vehicle, the type and value of cargo, and the specialised equipment required for the cargo, this can be anywhere between R3-million and R10-million per vehicle," said the association's chief executive, Gavin Kelly. "A simple calculation of capital losses of the 40 trucks destroyed to date amounts to between R250-million and R300-million."

A number of...