Kenya: Wasteful Kenya Fall to Egypt in Afrobasket Qualifiers

Kigali — Kenya Lionesses Wednesday blew away a 25 point lead to lose 106-107 to Egypt at the ongoing 2021 FIBA women's AfroBasket Zone Five Qualifirers here at the Kigali Arena.

In the first half, Kenya dictated the game and outscored their opponents in the first two quarters 31-11 and 35-30 for a 66-41 half time lead.

Egypt has won all the four matches to garner six points, while Kenya has won only one after beating South Sudan on Tuesday.

"We started off well but somewhere down the line in the second half our tactics failed. We had too many turnovers and missed many baskets under the rim," said Kenya assistant coach Mike Opel.

Kenya's Victoria Reynolds emerged top scorer with 25 baskets. Egypt took charge in the second half of the game closing the goal gap from 25 points as the Kenyan defence crumbled.

Action now moves to the semifinals on Friday where Kenya will face Rwanda, as Egypt take on South Sudan.

Egypt's top scorer Reneem El Gedawy acknowledged Kenya as a tough team, but their teamwork yielded good results especially in the last quarter.

"In the second half we came together and did good defence and we managed to stop them from scoring. It really feels good to win this game and we are focused on winning this contest to go to Cameroon," said Gedawy.

The winner of this tournament will qualify for the FIBA Women's AfroBasket 2021 set for September 17-26 at the Multipurpose Sports Complex in Yaounde, Cameroon.