Kenya: Tokyo 2020 Olympics Notebook - Day 4

14 July 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Elias Makori

'Wakuhara' is term for vaccine-hesitant employees

The coronavirus has indeed come with its own lexicon. There's a big debate in Japan currently on whether employers should or should not force their employees to take the Covid-19 prevention vaccines.

Several vaccine-hesitant employees have raised concern over "vaccination harassment" which has already picked up a Japanese term "wakuhara."

Most of the vaccine-hesitant employees cited fear of side effects, pre-existing health conditions and the vaccine's tendency to develop allergic reactions.

Some of the "wakahura" expressed fears that they would be transferred or even sacked if they refused to take the jabs.

*****

Declining population worries local towns

Declining population in some Japanese towns is cause for great concern, with local authorities thinking hard of ways to keep numbers rising.

In Fujisato, Akida Prefecture (province), the administration has opted to raise the retirement age to 75 in a bid to retain a working population.

Children under 15 years form less than seven percent of the town's population with only four babies born in the last year in this town.

Fujisato, with a population of 3,000 people, ranks as one of the towns with the highest number of elderly people in the world.

*****

Robots big winners during coronavirus pandemic

While many have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic, the calamity has benefitted some, including Japan's robotics industry.

Owing to Covid-19 protocols that discourage physical contact, Japan's robotics market is projected to grow from Sh1 trillion in 2010 to Sh10 trillion in 2035, a survey by Japan's industry ministry says.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Limited and Sony recently announced that they will get into a joint venture to develop remote robot control technology. They are targeting the logistics and medical supplies markets.

*****

Latest technology for Malkia Strikers

Malkia Strikers' coaches have adopted the latest "Catapult" training technology in their preparations for the Olympic Games that launch here on July 23.

Little devices fitted into the players' sports bras transmit data to a central computer which the coaches use to analyse various performances of the individual players including their speed, jumps and endurance.

The data is tailor-made for the various player positions with, for instance, readings for liberos and middle blockers analysed differently due to the differing roles.

This is the first time that African volleyball has adopted the "Catapult" technology.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenya Passport Holders Banned in 54 Countries
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
Firestorm of Challenges Behind South Africa's Unrest, Experts Say
Rwanda's Construction of Affordable Housing Slows to Snail's Pace
South African Army to Help Quell Violence After Zuma Imprisonment
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X