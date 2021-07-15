Nigeria: Sanwo-Olu Warns Against Destruction of Green Infrastructure

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Wednesday said his administration places the environment at the center of its development agenda, warning the residents to stop the further destruction of critical green infrastructure.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, who stated this while speaking at the year 2021 Lagos State Annual Tree Planting Day celebration held in Ajah, Lagos, said that it is cheaper to conserve natural habitats than to restore them later.

At the event, themed: "Restore and Recover", the governor noted that the mutual and sincere efforts of the residents are needed for complete restoration and recovery.

Sanwo-Olu said, "We believe environmental protection and preservation will enhance our people's wellbeing and quality of life. I call on you to key into this worthy cause: let us jointly preserve our environment."

The governor noted that his administration's "goal is to inspire an urban future where nature is abundant, accessible and co-managed by an active and inspired citizenry.

"Our desire is to provide green space and environmental education in all communities and create urban biodiversity corridors across the city of Lagos."

He added: "Tree planting is a good way to restore local ecosystems and it is gratifying to note that many Lagosians have become enthusiastic about tree planting in Lagos State.

"Trees are astonishing, they capture carbon from the atmosphere, protect and fertilize soils and harbor many of the planet's animals, birds and insects. The cultural, spiritual, and recreational role of trees makes them essential for the wellbeing of humans. All of these benefits make us more resilient despite economic and environmental shocks."

Also speaking, the state's Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tunji Bello, said the programme aimed to stimulate statewide awareness on the environment by encouraging tree planting.

"Tree planting is one of the active human interventions, and about the cheapest for effective restoration of the earth, and this administration is appreciative, and happy that Lagosians are seriously embracing this habit."

Bello added that the present administration's "efforts will not stop at planting of trees today, we will continue to plant and replant trees, engage partners and stakeholders on advocacy programmes critical to the recovery and restoration of our ecosystem."

While reminding Lagosians that "safeguarding the environment is our collective responsibility", Bello urged them " to extend the gospel of tree planting to your families, friends and associates for everyone to play their role in mitigating the effect of climate change."