Zimbabwe: Koffi Jets in for Collabo With Roki

Congolese soukous singer, Antoine Christophe Agbepa Mumba, affectionately known as Koffi Olomidé, is in the country ahead of recording a collaboration with Roki.

Ahead of landing in Harare yesterday afternoon, Koffi posted a video alerting his fans that he was ready for the collaboration.

Many fans were curious to know which song the two will do or if there were any other projects besides working with Roki that had made the giant of rhumba music visit Zimbabwe.

The rhumba legend, who has many fans locally, was whisked straight to Passion Java Records studio soon after landing , and later posed for photographs with Roki.

This already showed that they mean business and soon enough, the song will be up.

In an interview with Zimpapers Television Network (ZTN), Koffi said he was proud to work with young musicians.

"I am proud. I feel happy, young musicians everywhere in Africa need to meet and share my experience. They want to perform with me. This time, it was like a dream to sing with a Zimbabwean artiste. I will give my best and I promise it is going to be a hit," said Koffi.

"It is my wish and only God knows."

Koffi said that they will also shoot a video for the song.

Of late, Roki, who has been quiet for a while, seems not only to be lucky, but also blessed.

His is in many times a case of so near yet to far.

Imagine how he missed the greatest opportunity in Big Brother Africa a few years ago and fast forward to now when he has clinched the best, if not a first, on the local entertainment scene.

Together with Koffi, who can doubt that the song will be a hit, also considering that Roki is viewed as extremely talented at home.

Hopefully, this time around Roki has played his cards right and can put Zimbabwe on the map once again.

Recently, he has been doing well with his latest offerings "Zviriko" and "Uchandifunga", which have been proving his mantle.

"Uchandifunga" broke the record as it hit more than one million views on YouTube in four days.

Both songs have been recorded under Passion Java Records owned by flamboyant prophet Passion Java.

Besides his vocal ability, Roki is also a songwriter in the mould of American star Kenneth Edmonds (Babyface).

When he puts on his song writing cap, he uses his alter ego known as Soulbrat.

Some might say the return of Roki marks the reincarnation of urban grooves, and music analysts and his followers reckon he deserves another crack at glory.