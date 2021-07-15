Namibia: Venaani Pays Tribute to Ndjavera

POPULAR Democratic Movement leader, McHenry Venaani, has sent a message of condolences to the family of late David Ndjavera who died on Wednesday morning.

Ndjavera was a veteran thespian, theatre and film director and writer, who attained a Masters' Degree in Drama from the University of Namibia and dedicated more than 30 years of his life for to the world of the arts.

He died at the age of 52 in Windhoek, a few days after his wife, who died on Friday last week.

In a statement issued on Wednesday by PDM spokesperson, Roberto Dirske, Venaani described Ndjavera as not only a theatre actor but also an actor in a number of local and international films, receiving the Best Actor Award in 2014.

"This is a clear indication of his undeniable talent and multi-faceted and extraordinary career."

According to Venaani, Ndjavera paved the way for younger generations of Namibian actors and actresses.

"He made us laugh and he made us cry. He touched every element of the Namibian spirit and we all felt a collective national pride whenever we would watch one of his plays or films," Venaani said.