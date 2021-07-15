Namibia: Third Wave Peak Reached - Shangula

THE country has reached the peak of its third Covid-19 wave of infections, with new cases stabilising in the past two weeks.

The country has recorded 16 847 cases and 534 deaths between 1 and 12 July, which includes a two-month-old baby who died on 9 July.

Minister of health and social services Kalumbi Shangula says the trend shows the number of cases are stabilising - an indication that the country has reached the third wave's peak.

Speaking to The Namibian yesterday, Shangula said the number of daily cases the country has been recording has not exceeded 2 000 as previously seen, indicating it has stabilised.

"They are not going up, but neither are they going down," he said.

Shangula, however, stressed that Namibia is not out of the woods yet, and that adherence to health regulations should still remain a priority.

"You see, the regulations are good, but compliance remains the biggest problem," he said.

Namibia's peak per million people was 707,51, which is not far behind the United States, which recorded 758,56 cases per million people at their peak.

This is according to the Johns Hopkins University's Covid-19 data repository's rolling seven-day average yesterday.

However, Namibia's daily new confirmed Covid-19 deaths per million people continue to increase and currently stands at 20,07.

Dr Kaveto Sikuvi, emergency medicine specialist in the Ministry of Health and Social Services, who also addressed the public at the 30th briefing on the national Covid-19 response, says the country was expected to reach the third wave's peak around this week.

He, however, could not indicate whether a fourth wave was in sight.

Lung specialist Dr Willie Bruwer and infectious disease specialist Dr Gordon Cupido estimate that the fourth wave of infections would hit the country by mid-October.

Both Sinopharm and AstraZeneca vaccines have officially run out at Oshakati, Rehoboth and in Windhoek, the deputy executive director of health, Petronella Masabane, said yesterday.

Other districts, including Swakopmund, Okahandja, Grootfontein, Katima Mulilo and Mariental have run out of AstraZeneca vaccines, but are continuing with Sinopharm vaccinations.

"Districts not mentioned have both vaccines. Stock monitoring continues," she said.

According to the health ministry's daily updates, 131 677 people have received first vaccine doses, while 30 964 have received their second jabs.

The country is setting its hopes on a batch of 250 000 doses of Sinopharm vaccines set to arrive in Namibia on Saturday.

Shangula has confirmed this.

"The other vaccines, including AstraZeneca, Pfizer, and Johnson & Johnson, are set to arrive between July and September. Dates will be communicated once confirmed," Masabane said.

She said Namibia has been allocated 100 620 doses of Pfizer vaccines as part of the country's purchase agreement through the Covax facility.

However, the exact delivery date is yet to be confirmed.

"We have increased vaccination sites with another 188, and possibly more as more private sector companies come on board. We also have a distribution plan in place for when the different types of vaccines arrive in the country," Masabane said.

VACCINE DIPLOMACY

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Coronavirus By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Namibia has sent requests for vaccines to Canada, China and the United States, State House press secretary Alfredo Hengari says.

President Hage Geingob last year telephonically discussed Namibia's handling of the pandemic with Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau, as well as the disadvantages of having the status of an upper-middle-income country.

Trudeau said Namibia could count on Canada for vaccines, Hengari says.

"[However], at this point in time, we do not have any such agreement," he says.

Currently, Canada is reported to have more Covid-19 vaccine doses than its population requires.

Hengari says US president Joe Biden's vaccine diplomacy includes Namibia as one of the countries set to receive vaccines, however, dates of when this would realise are unknown at this time.