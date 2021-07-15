Mauritius: Covid-19 Updates - 30 Positive Cases Out of 2 877 Pcr Tests

press release

The Ministry of Health and Wellness has carried out 2 877 PCR tests yesterday, 13 July 2021. The test results were obtained late at night.

The positive cases detected are as follows:

· Three cases detected on Day 7 in quarantine.

· One case detected on Day 11 in quarantine.

· Six cases detected in COVID-19 Testing Centres.

· Seven cases detected through targeted screening carried out at Bois Chéri.

· Thirteen cases detected through Contact Tracing exercises. The patients were in quarantine on Day 0 and Day 1.

Since 05 March 2021, 1 664 persons have contracted the COVID-19 and as at yesterday afternoon, 1 174 of them, considered cured, have returned home.

The country has as at date 469 active cases.