Mauritius: Covid-19 Updates - 30 Positive Cases Out of 2 877 Pcr Tests

14 July 2021
Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)
press release

The Ministry of Health and Wellness has carried out 2 877 PCR tests yesterday, 13 July 2021. The test results were obtained late at night.

The positive cases detected are as follows:

· Three cases detected on Day 7 in quarantine.

· One case detected on Day 11 in quarantine.

· Six cases detected in COVID-19 Testing Centres.

· Seven cases detected through targeted screening carried out at Bois Chéri.

· Thirteen cases detected through Contact Tracing exercises. The patients were in quarantine on Day 0 and Day 1.

Since 05 March 2021, 1 664 persons have contracted the COVID-19 and as at yesterday afternoon, 1 174 of them, considered cured, have returned home.

The country has as at date 469 active cases.

Read the original article on Government of Mauritius.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Government of Mauritius. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Government of Mauritius

Most Popular
Business
Central African Republic
External Relations
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenya Passport Holders Banned in 54 Countries
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
Firestorm of Challenges Behind South Africa's Unrest, Experts Say
Rwanda's Construction of Affordable Housing Slows to Snail's Pace
South African Army to Help Quell Violence After Zuma Imprisonment
Who Is Taking a Shine to Zimbabwe's Disappearing Diamonds?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X