Egypt: WHO Places Egypt At Lowest Level of Covid-19 Spread Risk

14 July 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Minister of Health Dr Hala Zayed on Wednesday 14/7/2021 reviewed the latest developments in dealing with the coronavirus and providing vaccines.

During a cabinet meeting, Zayed said the World Health Organization places Egypt at the lower level in terms of the risk of the coronavirus pandemic spread, citing the organization's six-level categories of the epidemiological position and the risk of spreading the virus worldwide.

The minister pointed out to vaccines, saying 500,000 jabs of Sinovak were provided last week and another one million doses will be available end of next week.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Egypt Online

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenya Passport Holders Banned in 54 Countries
Firestorm of Challenges Behind South Africa's Unrest, Experts Say
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
Who Is Taking a Shine to Zimbabwe's Disappearing Diamonds?
South African Army to Help Quell Violence After Zuma Imprisonment
Rwanda's Construction of Affordable Housing Slows to Snail's Pace

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X