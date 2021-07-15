Egypt: WHO Places Egypt At Lowest Level of Covid-19 Spread Risk

Minister of Health Dr Hala Zayed on Wednesday 14/7/2021 reviewed the latest developments in dealing with the coronavirus and providing vaccines.

During a cabinet meeting, Zayed said the World Health Organization places Egypt at the lower level in terms of the risk of the coronavirus pandemic spread, citing the organization's six-level categories of the epidemiological position and the risk of spreading the virus worldwide.

The minister pointed out to vaccines, saying 500,000 jabs of Sinovak were provided last week and another one million doses will be available end of next week.