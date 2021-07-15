Egypt: Sisi Stresses Full Support to Hariri's Political Path to Restore Stability in Lebanon

President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi on Wednesday 14/7/2021 confirmed Egypt's full support for the political path of Saad Hariri, who is assigned to head the Lebanese government that aims to restore stability in Lebanon and deal with the current challenges.

During a meeting with Hariri here on Wednesday 14/7/2021, the president asserted support to all efforts to form a government and settle any differences in this respect in order to get Lebanon out of the current situation through upholding the country's national interest, in a way that helps protect the unity of its national fabric, Presidency Spokesman Bassam Radi said.

The meeting, attended by Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry and Head of General Intelligence Abbas Kamel, reviewed the Lebanese political scene and ways to enhance Egyptian-Lebanese cooperation as well as the latest developments in the region.

Hariri praised Egypt's strenuous and sincere efforts to mobilize international support for Lebanon at various levels in light of the continuous challenges facing the Lebanese people, especially at the political and economic level, Radi said.

He pointed out that his country highly appreciates Egypt's role in maintaining stability in Lebanon and the Arab region at large, he added.