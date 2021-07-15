Gambia: Samger Slip to Red Hawks in 2nd Division League

Samger on Tuesday slipped to Red Hawks 1-0 in their week-twenty-seven fixture of the on-going Gambia Football Federation (GFF) division two league played at the Late Ousman Saho Football Field at Yundum.

The Academy boys were occupying second-place on the country's second tier table following their goalless draw with B4 Kiang West before their clash with Red Hawks, who are brawling to better their status on the second division league table.

Samger came for the vital three points to gain automatic promotion to the first division league next season but lost to Red Hawks 1-0.

The Academy boys remained second-place on the second division league table with 50 points after twenty-seven league matches.

Red Hawks are now with 41 points in twenty-seven league matches.

Samger need to win their remaining four league outings to gain automatic promotion to the first division league next season after losing to Red Hawks 1-0.