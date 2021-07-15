Eritrea: Announcement From the Ministry of Health

14 July 2021
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Twenty patients have been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 in tests carried out today at Quarantine Centers in Northern Red Sea, Central, Gash Barka, Southern, and Southern Red Sea Regions.

Out of these, eight patients are from Quarantine Centers in Mahimet (4), Ghinda (2), Massawa (1), and Qarora (1); Northern Red Sea Region. Five patients are from Quarantine Centers in Asmara, Central Region. Three patients are from Quarantine Center in Mogoraib, Gash Barka region. Two patients are from Quarantine Centers in Areza (1) and Dubaruwa (1); Southern Region. Two patients are from Quarantine Centers in Tio (1) and Assab (1); Southern Red Sea Region.

On the other hand, forty-two patients who have been receiving medical treatment in hospitals in the Anseba (17), Southern (13), and Central (12) Regions have recovered fully and have been discharged from these facilities.

The total number of recovered patients has accordingly risen to 5,948 while the number of deaths stands at 30.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country to date has risen to 6,347.

Ministry of Health

Asmara

14 July 2021

