Gambia: High Courts Declares Myoress Lowe's Issuance of Attestation As Illegal

14 July 2021
The Point (Banjul)

A High Court judge, Justice Basirou Mahoney Tuesday ruled that Mayoress Rohey Malick Lowe's issuance of attestation to Banjulian contravenes the laws of The Gambia.

njiHe also ruled that the action of the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) in conferring the power on the Mayoress Lowe is in contrast with the Elections Act.

Recall: Gambia Participates and Center for Research and Policy Development, and councillor sued Mayoress Rohey Malick Lowe of Banjul, Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) and the Attorney General over the Mayoress' issuance of attestations to Banjulian.

The two civil society groups and one councillor are challenging the legality and validity of the mandate accorded to the mayoress to issue attestations to Banjul constituents in the general voter registration.

