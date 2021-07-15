Botswana: Tokyo 2020 - Let the Games Begin

"We are expecting two medals"-Sitale

Botswana has set a target of atleast two medals at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic games, which start on July 23. Tokyo 2020 Team Botswana Chef De Mission (CDM), Tshepo Sitale assured that the the athletes are safe despite the Covid-19 third wave spiraling out of control in the host country, Japan.

"World Health Organization and IOC have been working together with Japanese government. So, all is in place to deliver safe games and most games safety is also available on IOC website," Sitale added. Moreover there will be no spectators at this year's games but Sitale mentioned that things may be subject to change post a meeting he is scheduled to have with other Chef De Mission. The Botswana team is currently going through a Pre-games Training Camp (PGTC) in Yokohama before proceeding to Tokyo for the Olympics. The boxing team arrived in Russia this past thursday as well for their PGTC before the games begin.

National Team Coach Justice Dipeeba said the team is doing well since their arrival in Tokyo Wednesday Morning. "Part of the team is in Japan, while others are back home waiting for the second shot of the vaccine. They will join the rest of the team later," he said. Notably so, Baboloki Thebe was one of the very last athletes to qualify for the Olympics almost forfeiting this season. Dipeeba recognizes Thebe as always having been part of the team and attributes the mishaps to a number of reasons some of which include delays in competing as the young athlete started his season late. Additionally, Thebe is said to have failed to secure his Visa to Europe well in time but is fortunate to be competing at the moment.

Botswana Athletics Association Vice President Oabona Theetso said the needs of the national athletics team have only been partially attended to following their departure for Tokyo 2020 Olympics this past Tuesday. He said issue of sports suspension are still lacking behind as well as the BAA suspension.

Theetso believes more could have been done to address the aforementioned matters. Moreover, he said there is lack of sufficient support for the athletes such as the availability of physiotherapists for the team on camp. On a lighter note, Theetso is certain that there is a balance in how the team chosen stating that there is inclusion of experienced and inexperienced athletes who are ready to leave a legacy at the Olympics. "As of now they are all fit. Those with injuries remained home but we will hear from the team manager next week post final fitness tests. On the issue of medals, anyone who has qualified is a medal prospect," Theetso added.

All hope lays in the team with spectators anticipating only the very best and Government on its part has managed to deliver on the promises made to the athletes prior to the Olympics. Team Manager Raymond Phale confirmed that the P25 000 today incentive for qualifying as promised by Minster for Youth Empowerment, Sport and Culture Development (MYSC) Tumiso Rakgare was paid to the Athletes.

Final Botswana Team Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Management

Tshepo Sitale

Modise Mgadla

Patricia Kanokang

Calfornia Molefe

Medical Team

Mmoloki Maswabi

Gabotepele Molefhi

Onalenna Kenosi

Sithabile Machao

Kagiso Tlhabano-David

Athletics

Christine Botlogetswe 400m

Amantle Montsho 400m

Gaefele Moroko 400m

Isaac Makwala 400m/ 4*400m Relay

Leungo Scotch 400m/ 4*400m Relay

Zibane Ngozi 4*400m Relay

Anthony Pesela 4*400m Relay

Bayapo Ndori 4*400m Relay

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Botswana Olympics By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Baboloki Thebe 4*400m Relay

Nijel Amos 800m

TEAM MANAGER: Raymond Phale

ASSISTANT COACH: Kebonyemodisa Mosimanayana

HEAD COACH: Justice Dipeba

Weight-Lifting

Mgadeline Moyengwa

COACH: Alex Rankgwe

Swimming

James Freeman

Boxing

Mahommed Rajab Otukile

George Molwantwa

Keamogetse S. Kenosi

Technical Team

COACH: Lechedzani Luza

Gilbert Khunwane

Choga Ntoti