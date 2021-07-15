Gambia: Work Bank Pledges Support for Windstorm Victims

World Bank Country Director in the Gambia Nathan Belete, has pledged support for the victims of the recent windstorm which happened on Wednesday 7th July 2021 and led to the death of ten people and the destruction of landed properties across the country.

According to a State House dispatch dated 13th July 2021, Belete pledged World Bank's assistance to enable the victims of this natural disaster to get timely needed assistance; that Belete's assurance came as he was received by President Adama Barrow on Tuesday to convey a message of appreciation on behalf of the World Bank and to offer solidarity to the Government in support of the windstorm victims.

The dispatch indicated that following Belete's closed-door meeting with President Barrow, his discussion with the press centred on the prospects of improving collaboration between the World Bank and The Gambia Government; that the President highlighted that encouraging public-private partnership, will enhance agricultural productivity and food security.

"Belete commended the Gambia Government for the swift management of the economy during the Covid-19 pandemic and informed the media about discussions on the World Banks' current engagements in the health sector, including further collaboration for the delivery of Covid-19 vaccines and said the World Bank is ready to complement Government's efforts in the fight against the pandemic.

"One of the highlights of the meeting was a discussion on how the World Bank can provide support to affected families hit by the devastating windstorm on the night of 7th July.

The release concluded that the Minister of Finance and Economic Affairs Mambury Njie and the Resident Representative of the World Bank Madam Feyi Boro, accompanied Mr. Belete to State House.