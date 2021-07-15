Gambia: President Barrow Gives D2 Million to NBR Disaster Victims

Vice President Dr. Isatou Touray on behalf of President Adama Barrow, presented D2 million to last week's windstorm disaster victims in North Bank region.

The donation was received by the Governor of North Bank Region Lamin Saidykhan, at the Office of the Vice President on Monday 13th July 2021.

Speaking at the handing-over ceremony, VP Touray said the president's personal contribution to the people of North Bank region, was a donation to the victims of the recent windstorm disaster; that the President noted with great dismay the extent of the damage caused by the windstorm that hit the whole country, and decided to take the initiative by making the donation in his individual capacity, towards this unfortunate situation.

Presenting the money to the Governor Lamin Saidykhan, VP Touray gave condolences to families whose loved ones were lost in the disaster. She stated that the situation at hand is not man-made but natural and due to some environmental issues; that it was because of the extent of the damage caused by the disaster, that President Barrow was prompted to visit the area and have first-hand information on what happened in the country, and to commiserate with the affected families.

VP Touray said that whilst the President was away in NBR, she was delegated by the president to extend condolences to the disaster victims in Darou Busumbala, who lost an eight-year-old son and donated forty thousand dalasi to the family.

She called on philanthropist, entrepreneurs, individuals and the private sector to emulate the President's initiative and donate generously to support the victims.

Receiving the donation, Governor Lamin Saidykhan stated that he now has some peace of mind since he was traumatized by what he saw across the region; that the D2 million donated by the president is appreciated and welcomed the gesture from the primary duty bearer; that even though all victims cannot be comforted at the same time, the donation will go a long way to assist them n their day to day lives. He said some people are homeless as at now and others are faced with different situations such as the loss of a loved one.

He applauded the good leadership the president took to reach out to the population, which he said confirms his commitment to the population.