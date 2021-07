Tunis/Tunisia — Medical aid, loaded on board two planes, as well as a medical and paramedical team from Mauritania, arrived Wednesday in Tunisia, said the Presidency of the Republic in a statement.

This initiative is part of the support provided by the Mauritanian Republic to Tunisia's efforts in combating the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Presidency reiterated Tunisia's gratitude for this aid, which illustrates the strong relations binding the two countries and peoples.