Tanzania: VP - Tasaf Uplifting People's Lives

14 July 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Dailynews Reporter Zanzibar

ZANZIBAR's second Vice President, Mr Hemed Suleiman Abdulla met delegates from Sweden, one of the development partners and shared with them benefits of the ongoing implementation of the program under the Tanzania Social Action Fund (TASAF).

"The government is fully committed in ensuring that programs are implemented for the benefit of the people. Already there are admirable achievements as TASAF has enabled many people in villages to engage in incomegenerating activities, and being closer to social services like health and education facilities," Mr Abdulla informed the delegates.

He said TASAF beneficiaries are happy with the programs because ideas come from them, as he expressed gratitude to the development partners who have been funding the program aimed at improving the living conditions of citizens.

Mr Abdulla said that he has already issued instructions to executives responsible for TASAF to remain honest and solve all emerging problems which obstruct or delays implementation of the projects leading o grievances.

The delegation from Sweden led by Ms Annie Stomnge visited some of the projects under TASAF and commended the government for implementing the programs, "We have been impressed by the testimonies from the beneficiaries that the programs are enabling them get rid of abject poverty."

Mr Deogratius John Ndejembi - deputy minister, President's Office - Public Service Management and Good Governance also visited some of the TASAF Projects here and told people in Upenja village that they would in the near future get a modern health facility.

People at Upenja, particularly women, have been complaining about lack of a health centre in their areas, prompting the residents to travel or walk a long distance in search for treatment in hospitals in other areas outside the village.

The deputy Minister promised to solve the problem by including it TASAF projects.

TASAF was established in 2000 as part of the government of Tanzania's strategy to reduce poverty. Implemented in phases, it focuses on improving social service delivery; capacity enhancement for communities, construction and rehabilitation of health care facilities, schools and other small-scale infrastructures; and community-based conditional cash transfers (CCT).

