Tanzania: Surgery Services Brought to Mwandoya Residents

MWANDOYA Ward residents at Kisesa Division, Meatu District may now smile following a decision by Amref Health Africa - Tanzania to support construction of an emergency surgery theatre building.

The surgery centre in Simiyu region is capable of serving more than 100,000 people residing in the ward and its neighboring villages.

The construction of the operation theatre which cost 140m/- was officially launched by the Freedom Torch Race 2021 early this week after its construction completion.

Residents of Kisesa division in Meatu District, Simiyu region will no longer have to travel more than 100 kilometers to seek emergency services after Amref Health in Africa - Tanzania completed the construction of a large theatre.

"With this project, all emergency services will now be available here. This will also help reduce the burden on citizens who have been seeking these services far away," said the Physician-in -charge of the Centre, Dr Paul Masunga during the launching ceremony.

He said that construction work of the surgical building began on April 25, 2019. Amref Health Africa funded its construction through Uzazi Uzima project phase II. He thanked Amref AfricaTanzania, saying that the health center has remained a main refuge for medical attention among residents of Kisesa division and its surrounding areas.

"Previously, residents here, especially pregnant women and children in need of emergency services and those with severe illness indicators had to be rushed to Mwanhuzi District Hospital located more than 50 kilometers away, or Bariadi District Hospital also located more than 50 kilometers away from here," he said.

He added that the improvement of surgical service will improve health service provision by medical practitioners at the center as the building meets all the necessary criteria required to provide surgical services.

Speaking after inaugurating the surgical building, Uhuru Torch Race Leader, Lieutenant Josephine Mwambashi thanked Amref Health Africa - Tanzania for bringing lifesaving services closer to the people.