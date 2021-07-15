Tanzania: Media Should Help in Peace Building Process-Expert

14 July 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Dailynews Reporter Zanzibar

JOURNALISTS here have been informed that they can play significant roles in conflict prevention and resolution and help to bring peace in situations of conflicts if they are aware of the procedures and techniques to follow.

"Journalists as actors in conflict situations have an important role to play when it comes to conflict resolution, prevention and peace building efforts," said facilitators at a three-day media training on 'conflict resolution and peace building.'

The training has been organized by the 'Search for Common Ground (SCG) in support of Foundation for Civil Society (FCS) and European Union (EU).

The journalists who were selected from different media outlets and institutions included Mr Khelef Nassor Rashid (Communication officer- Zanzibar), Mr Kelvin Pesambili (Program Assistant), and Mr Hussein Sengu- area Manager), all from SCG collaborated to facilitate the training held at the 'Zanzibar Legal Services Centre (ZLSC) building, KariakooKijangwani area.

In separate occasions, the facilitators explained to journalists about the importance of making Zanzibar free of Covid-19, violence against children and women, and use of illicit drugs.

"The media is an indispensable stakeholder in peace building, in already fragmented societies in conflict countries, the media and individual journalists play an important part in constructing conflict realities. Learn the methods," Mr Pesambili emphasized.

Mr Rashid said that since the public who include readers, viewers, listeners and internet users tend to trust the media because it provides information and analysis on events, journalists are in better position to help in conflict situations.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenya Passport Holders Banned in 54 Countries
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
Firestorm of Challenges Behind South Africa's Unrest, Experts Say
Rwanda's Construction of Affordable Housing Slows to Snail's Pace
Who Is Taking a Shine to Zimbabwe's Disappearing Diamonds?
South African Army to Help Quell Violence After Zuma Imprisonment

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X