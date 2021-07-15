Tanzania: President Samia Promises Support to Benjamin Mkapa Foundation's Endowment Fund

President Samia Suluhu Hassan has promised that her government will support the newly launched Benjamin Mkapa Foundation (BMF)'s endowment fund since it seeks to make health services accessible to all people.

The Head of State added that the foundation's mission aligns with the government's current 'health for all' policy under National Health Insurance Fund NHIF).

Addressing at Mkapa Symposium held at Mlimani City Hall in Dar es Salaam Wednesday, the Head of State acclaimed the foundation's decision to establish the fund as she called upon development partners, health stakeholders and well-wishers to support it for the BMF to accomplish its health mission in the country.

At the well-attended symposium, Samia said "His Excellency Mkapa will be remembered for strengthening our government and founding many key institutions.

"In short he established many institutions including Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA), the Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB), Tanzania Social Action Fund (TASAF), the Tanzania National Roads Agency (TANROADS), National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) and many others ... " she added.