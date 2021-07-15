Tanzania: President Samia Promises Support to Benjamin Mkapa Foundation's Endowment Fund

14 July 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Esther Takwa

President Samia Suluhu Hassan has promised that her government will support the newly launched Benjamin Mkapa Foundation (BMF)'s endowment fund since it seeks to make health services accessible to all people.

The Head of State added that the foundation's mission aligns with the government's current 'health for all' policy under National Health Insurance Fund NHIF).

Addressing at Mkapa Symposium held at Mlimani City Hall in Dar es Salaam Wednesday, the Head of State acclaimed the foundation's decision to establish the fund as she called upon development partners, health stakeholders and well-wishers to support it for the BMF to accomplish its health mission in the country.

At the well-attended symposium, Samia said "His Excellency Mkapa will be remembered for strengthening our government and founding many key institutions.

"In short he established many institutions including Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA), the Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB), Tanzania Social Action Fund (TASAF), the Tanzania National Roads Agency (TANROADS), National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) and many others ... " she added.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Business
Central African Republic
External Relations
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenya Passport Holders Banned in 54 Countries
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
Firestorm of Challenges Behind South Africa's Unrest, Experts Say
Rwanda's Construction of Affordable Housing Slows to Snail's Pace
Who Is Taking a Shine to Zimbabwe's Disappearing Diamonds?
South African Army to Help Quell Violence After Zuma Imprisonment

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X