Zimbabwe: Lady Sables Suffer Humiliating 41-0 Loss to Uganda in Rugby Africa Women's Cup

Zimbabwe's national women's rugby team, the Lady Sables, got their campaign in the Rugby Africa Women's Cup to a disappointing start, going down 41-0 to Uganda Kyadondo Rugby Grounds in Kampala on Wednesday.

The two nations are expected to square off in back-to-back encounters, with the second game slated for Sunday.

Lady Rugby Cranes ran in seven tries and three conversions against a seemingly helpless Lady Sables side who struggled to get out of their own half.

Full back Samiya Ayikoru scored the home side's first try earlier in the first half off a dummy that helped her split aside Zimbabwe's defence to touch down at the edge of the turf. Vice Captain Charlotte Mudoola didn't utilize the extras.

With the home side gaining confidence, Emilly Lekuru who was making her national XVs debut slotted home moments later as the hosts led 10-0 at half time.

The party continued for the host team later in the second half as they ran in more five tries and three extras to seal a deserving victory at an empty Kyadondo.

Emilly Lekuru scored in the second half as well with Captain Peace Lekuru also finding a double. Grace Auma and reserve Asha Nakityo had a try each while Mudoola managed three conversions.

The heavy loss will be a huge wake up call for the Munyaradzi Mhonda-coached Lady Sables side who are aiming to qualify for the 2025 Women's Rugby World Cup.

This year's Rugby Africa Women's Cup marks the first time that the women's national rugby teams in Africa will be in action at the same time as their male counterparts after the continental governing body, Rugby Africa, released a unified calendar for the men and women's 15s version of the game.